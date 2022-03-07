Scientific Industries (OTCMKTS:SCND) Trading Up 1.4%

Scientific Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCND – Get Rating) was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.70. Approximately 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 1,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Scientific Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.00 and its 200-day moving average is $6.38.
Scientific Industries Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCND)
Scientific Industries, Inc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of benchtop laboratory equipment. It operates through the following segments: Benchtop Laboratory Equipment and Bioprocessing Systems. The Benchtop Laboratory Equipment segment manufactures and markets standard equipment for research in university and pharmacy laboratories sold through equipment distributors and online.The Bioprocessing Systems segment deals with the development and sublicensing of bioprocessing systems and products for research in university and industrial laboratories.
