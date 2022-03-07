SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL) Upgraded to “Buy” by DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

SCPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet cut shares of SciPlay from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Macquarie set a $20.00 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SciPlay from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of SciPlay from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SciPlay from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.50.

SciPlay stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.68. SciPlay has a 52-week low of $10.75 and a 52-week high of $22.29.

SciPlay (NASDAQ:SCPL – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.16). SciPlay had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that SciPlay will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in SciPlay by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,967,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,008 shares in the last quarter. Engine Capital Management LP bought a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $24,938,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new position in SciPlay during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,790,000. Caledonia Private Investments Pty Ltd bought a new position in SciPlay during the 4th quarter worth about $21,478,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in SciPlay by 91.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,209,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,665,000 after acquiring an additional 577,310 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.79% of the company’s stock.

About SciPlay

SciPlay Corp. engages in the development and publishing of digital games on mobile and web platforms. It offers social casino games that include Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots, and casual games, which include Monopoly Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

