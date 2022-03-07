Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.75

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.75 and last traded at $11.76, with a volume of 841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.01.

Several research analysts have commented on SCU shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Sculptor Capital Management from $37.50 to $33.50 in a report on Friday, February 4th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91. The company has a current ratio of 4.81, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a market cap of $768.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, COO Wayne Cohen sold 8,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.37, for a total transaction of $166,717.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider David Michael Levine sold 15,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $333,273.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,773 shares of company stock valued at $684,698. Company insiders own 13.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SCU. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 340.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Sculptor Capital Management by 250.9% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Freemont Management S.A. purchased a new position in Sculptor Capital Management during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a global alternative asset management firm providing investment products in a range of areas including multi-strategy, credit and real estate. The company serves global clients through commingled funds, separate accounts and specialized products. Its distinct investment process seeks to generate attractive and consistent risk-adjusted returns across market cycles through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, a collaborative team and integrated risk management.

