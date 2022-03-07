Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Buys New Holdings in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC bought a new stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 5.7% in the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 43,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,371 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 77,982 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $253,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group in the third quarter valued at $414,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Shinhan Financial Group by 12.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 51,096 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 5,533 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.66% of the company’s stock.

Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.48. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $29.00 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.79.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

