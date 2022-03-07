Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Purchases 461 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 16.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,263 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 409.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $59,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 239.2% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $77.64 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.04 and its 200-day moving average is $77.89. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $68.16 and a 1 year high of $82.47.

