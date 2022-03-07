SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,195,288 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 81,353 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $70,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in SEI Investments by 305.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SEI Investments by 116.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 935 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new position in shares of SEI Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $127,000. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SEIC opened at $57.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.08. SEI Investments has a 52 week low of $54.03 and a 52 week high of $65.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.95. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The asset manager reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $501.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.85 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.81% and a net margin of 28.49%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that allows the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the asset manager to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.26. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.94%.

Separately, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

