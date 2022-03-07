Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Downgraded to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Semler Scientific, Inc. is a medical risk-assessment company. The Company engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing patented products that identify the risk profile of medical patients to allow healthcare providers to capture full reimbursement potential for their services. Its products include FloChec (R) which is used in the office setting to allow healthcare providers to measure arterial blood flow in the extremities and is a useful tool for internists and primary care physicians. Semler Scientific, Inc. is headquartered in Portland, Oregon. “

SMLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.00.

Shares of SMLR stock opened at $47.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $318.98 million, a P/E ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

In related news, CEO Douglas Murphy-Chutorian sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total value of $144,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $753,900 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,237,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $986,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,103,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Semler Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. 36.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.

