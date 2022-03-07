Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR) Given New $70.00 Price Target at B. Riley

Semler Scientific (OTCMKTS:SMLR – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at B. Riley from $145.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.31% from the stock’s previous close.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $182.00 target price on shares of Semler Scientific in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Semler Scientific from $175.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Semler Scientific from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Semler Scientific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.25.
Shares of SMLR traded down $2.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.20. 70,588 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 70,081. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.95. Semler Scientific has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $153.21. The company has a market cap of $318.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.93.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,501,000. Lee Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $306,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,103,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of Semler Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.57% of the company’s stock.
Semler Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of technology and software solutions to improve the clinical effectiveness of healthcare providers. Its multi-test service platform, WellChec, comprehensively evaluate its customers patients for chronic disease, including heart attacks and strokes, using its QuantaFlo product as well as other tests.
