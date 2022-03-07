Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRE. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $146.14.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

NYSE:SRE opened at $151.92 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.20. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $116.73 and a 1 year high of $151.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a $1.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Sempra Energy’s payout ratio is 120.88%.

In related news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,829 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $367,770.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of Sempra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 6,296 shares of company stock valued at $860,070. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Sempra Energy by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Sempra Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $441,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.