Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sempra Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.14.

SRE stock opened at $151.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $131.20. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $151.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 120.88%.

In other news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,245,000 after purchasing an additional 25,643 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $933,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,007,000 after purchasing an additional 22,004 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Sempra Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

