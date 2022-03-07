Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.100-$8.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.460. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Sempra Energy also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $8.600-$9.200 EPS.

Shares of SRE opened at $151.92 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $136.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.20. The company has a market capitalization of $48.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.35. Sempra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $116.73 and a fifty-two week high of $151.99.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.14. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 9.38% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Sempra Energy will post 8.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This is a positive change from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $155.00 to $151.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.14.

In other Sempra Energy news, CAO Peter R. Wall sold 2,559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $369,647.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Karen L. Sedgwick sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $122,652.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,296 shares of company stock worth $860,070 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 876,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,007,000 after buying an additional 22,004 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 606,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,245,000 after buying an additional 25,643 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 21,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,856,000 after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,051 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy (Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.