Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST) Short Interest Update

Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, an increase of 29.2% from the January 31st total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 2.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

ST stock traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $54.22. 29,599 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,321,330. The company has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.98. Sensata Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $52.30 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.53.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.06. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $934.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey J. Cote sold 108,189 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total value of $6,789,941.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Vineet A. Nargolwala sold 12,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the first quarter worth $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 141,356 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,365,000 after buying an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 29,135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after buying an additional 3,347 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 20.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 75,787 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $4,394,000 after buying an additional 12,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Sensata Technologies in the second quarter worth $4,565,000. 97.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on ST. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Sensata Technologies from $75.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sensata Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Sensata Technologies Holding Plc is a global industrial technology company, which engages in the development, designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electromechanical, electronic sensors, and controls. The firm operates through the following two segments: Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

