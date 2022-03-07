SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

S has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on SentinelOne from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Citigroup initiated coverage on SentinelOne in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research started coverage on SentinelOne in a research note on Monday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded SentinelOne from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on SentinelOne from $77.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $62.25.

NYSE:S opened at $36.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.40. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $31.83 and a 12-month high of $78.53.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $56.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.58 million. SentinelOne had a negative return on equity of 33.26% and a negative net margin of 140.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SentinelOne news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 105,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $5,147,498.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Charlene T. Begley bought 1,395 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $42.80 per share, with a total value of $59,706.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,560 shares of company stock valued at $21,825,629 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SentinelOne during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne’s cybersecurity solutions encompass AI-powered prevention, detection, response and hunting across endpoints, containers, cloud workloads, and IoT devices in a single autonomous XDR platform.

