ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Frederic B. Luddy Sells 333 Shares

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 333 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.50, for a total value of $195,637.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NYSE:NOW opened at $547.07 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $109.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 479.89, a P/E/G ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $448.27 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $571.44 and its 200 day moving average is $623.41.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its stake in ServiceNow by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 1,316 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in ServiceNow by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $700,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $725.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $652.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $807.00 to $810.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $694.07.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

