Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Down 36.1% in February

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Shares of SHZHY opened at $13.94 on Monday. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $26.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.
Shenzhou International Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenzhou International Group (SHZHY)
