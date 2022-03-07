Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY) Short Interest Down 36.1% in February

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SHZHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,400 shares, a decline of 36.1% from the January 31st total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 164,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Shares of SHZHY opened at $13.94 on Monday. Shenzhou International Group has a one year low of $13.87 and a one year high of $26.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.02.

Shenzhou International Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in manufacturing, processing, and selling knitwear products. It produces and sells sportswear, casual wear, and lingerie wear. The company is also involved in the import and export of commodities; quality check of garments; print and sale of knitwear products; trading and retail businesses; aircraft leasing; and property management and leasing activities.

