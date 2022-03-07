Shore Capital Reiterates House Stock Rating for Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR)

Shore Capital restated their house stock rating on shares of Phoenix Global Resources (LON:PGR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Shares of Phoenix Global Resources stock opened at GBX 4.50 ($0.06) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,947.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.38 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.72. Phoenix Global Resources has a 12-month low of GBX 3.07 ($0.04) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.45 ($0.10). The stock has a market cap of £125.40 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56.

Phoenix Global Resources plc engages in oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities in Argentina. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom. Phoenix Global Resources plc is a subsidiary of Mercuria Energy Group Limited.

