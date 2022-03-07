Short Interest in Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF) Increases By 32.0%

Amex Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMXEF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the January 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS AMXEF opened at $2.31 on Monday. Amex Exploration has a 1-year low of $1.65 and a 1-year high of $2.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day moving average of $2.18.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 116 mining claims covering an area of 4,518 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. The company also holds a portfolio of three other properties focuses on gold and base metals in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

