Short Interest in Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF) Expands By 37.3%

Castellum AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CWQXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,607,600 shares, an increase of 37.3% from the January 31st total of 1,171,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8,038.0 days.

OTCMKTS:CWQXF remained flat at $$24.44 on Monday. Castellum AB has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.64.

Get Castellum AB (publ) alerts:

CWQXF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research raised Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. DNB Markets raised Castellum AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Castellum is one of Sweden's largest listed real estate companies with a property value of SEK 98 billion. We are active in 17 Swedish growth regions as well as in Copenhagen and Helsinki. Every day, 250,000 people go to work in our premises. We develop flexible workplaces and logistics solutions in close proximity to city centers and with a lettable area of 4.3 million square meters.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Castellum AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castellum AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.