Short Interest in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Grows By 39.8%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,160,000 shares, an increase of 39.8% from the January 31st total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,310,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Community Health Systems stock traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $10.65. 1,211,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,621. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.67. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $8.40 and a 52 week high of $17.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.37.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.54. Community Health Systems had a negative return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Bank of America raised Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.45.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,321,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,167,000 after purchasing an additional 707,038 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 21.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,923,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,572,000 after acquiring an additional 693,184 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 3.8% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,776,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,489,000 after acquiring an additional 102,339 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,073,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,592,000 after acquiring an additional 56,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,255,000 after acquiring an additional 15,011 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Community Health Systems, Inc engages in the management and operations of hospitals. It operates general acute care hospitals and related healthcare entities that provide inpatient and outpatient healthcare services. The company was founded in March 1985 and is headquartered in Franklin, TN.

