Short Interest in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC) Decreases By 25.5%

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the January 31st total of 5,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community West Bancshares during the third quarter worth $146,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 8.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 73.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 13,006 shares in the last quarter. Sonen Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $644,000. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Community West Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at $1,213,000. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CWBC traded down $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.46. 19,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,234. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.71. Community West Bancshares has a twelve month low of $10.24 and a twelve month high of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $115.97 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.74% and a net margin of 26.29%. Equities analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 18.67%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on shares of Community West Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

