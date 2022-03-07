Short Interest in EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO) Declines By 33.9%

EZGO Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:EZGO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,400 shares, a decline of 33.9% from the January 31st total of 268,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 148,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in EZGO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EZGO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in EZGO Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EZGO stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.84. 44,780 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,881. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.16. EZGO Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $7.90.

EZGO Technologies Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, rental, and sale of e-bicycles and e-tricycles in the People's Republic of China. It is also involved the rental and sale of lithium batteries; and sale, franchising, and operation of smart charging piles for e-bicycles and other electronic devices.

