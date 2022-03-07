Short Interest in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC) Rises By 40.0%

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 40.0% from the January 31st total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Founders Financial Alliance LLC grew its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 7,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 10,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FVC stock traded down $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $35.17. The company had a trading volume of 4,574 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,065. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.52 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This is a positive change from First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

