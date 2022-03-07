Short Interest in Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO) Increases By 36.4%

Gatos Silver, Inc. (NYSE:GATO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,450,000 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 2,530,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,480,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 7.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Gatos Silver stock traded up $0.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.17. 1,712,315 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,875,576. Gatos Silver has a 1 year low of $2.68 and a 1 year high of $20.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.37.

Get Gatos Silver alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Gatos Silver by 23.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,479,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,115,000 after acquiring an additional 658,173 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 110,387.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 26,493 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 132.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 47,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 27,248 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 170.4% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 28,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 18,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Gatos Silver by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 35,359 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GATO. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Gatos Silver from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Gatos Silver from C$12.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gatos Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.50.

About Gatos Silver (Get Rating)

Gatos Silver, Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It primarily explores for silver ores. The company also explores for zinc, lead, copper, and gold ores. Its flagship asset is the Cerro Los Gatos mine located at the Los Gatos District in Chihuahua state, Mexico.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gatos Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gatos Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.