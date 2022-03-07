Short Interest in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC) Decreases By 26.8%

Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF (NASDAQ:EDOC – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,100 shares, a drop of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EDOC traded down $0.28 on Monday, hitting $13.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 263,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,897. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.83. Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF has a 12 month low of $13.08 and a 12 month high of $20.35.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EDOC. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 172.5% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 84,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 53,313 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $331,000. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 31,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after purchasing an additional 18,323 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 99,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after buying an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000.

