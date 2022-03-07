Short Interest in Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) Declines By 24.3%

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,150,000 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the January 31st total of 13,400,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 7,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Shares of HL traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $6.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,518,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,864,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Hecla Mining has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $9.44. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.36 and its 200 day moving average is $5.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.64, a P/E/G ratio of 32.96 and a beta of 2.05.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $185.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share. Hecla Mining’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hecla Mining will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.0063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $0.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a positive change from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -21.43%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HL. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 290.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 8,683,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,326,000 after buying an additional 6,457,912 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 268.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,793,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,224,000 after buying an additional 2,764,286 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 340.3% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 3,293,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,116,000 after buying an additional 2,545,828 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Hecla Mining during the third quarter worth about $12,967,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Hecla Mining by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,891,945 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,156,000 after buying an additional 2,085,537 shares during the period. 57.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.25 to $7.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.68.

About Hecla Mining (Get Rating)

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: Greens Creek, Lucky Friday, Casa Berardi, Nevada Operations, and San Sebastian.

