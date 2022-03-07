Short Interest in Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) Grows By 50.5%

Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 58,400 shares, a growth of 50.5% from the January 31st total of 38,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.4 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In other news, Director John Scott Ballard acquired 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $40.03 per share, for a total transaction of $150,112.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 15.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 2,158 shares during the period. Mendon Capital Advisors Corp bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $290,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Home Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $271,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Home Bancorp stock traded down $0.76 on Monday, reaching $38.85. 170 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,140. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.34 and its 200-day moving average is $40.38. Home Bancorp has a one year low of $34.77 and a one year high of $45.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $335.90 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 39.47% and a return on equity of 14.43%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancorp will post 3.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Home Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th.

About Home Bancorp (Get Rating)

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

