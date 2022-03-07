Short Interest in Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Declines By 21.0%

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,500 shares, a decrease of 21.0% from the January 31st total of 89,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Horizon Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Horizon Global stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $5.28. 40 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,026. The firm has a market cap of $144.08 million, a P/E ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.07. Horizon Global has a 52-week low of $4.80 and a 52-week high of $11.78.

In related news, Director John C. Kennedy purchased 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.46 per share, for a total transaction of $36,309.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director John C. Kennedy acquired 11,564 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.04 per share, for a total transaction of $58,282.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 26,875 shares of company stock worth $140,851 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.73% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HZN. Iron Park Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,744,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its stake in Horizon Global by 191.1% in the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 539,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,794,000 after buying an additional 354,282 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 79,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 61,078 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 91,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 43,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Horizon Global by 71.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 19,644 shares in the last quarter. 52.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and distribution of custom-engineered towing, trailering, cargo management and other related accessory products. It operates through the following segments: Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa. The Horizon Americas segment sells towing and trailering-related products through retail, aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers, e-commerce, and industrial channels in North and South America.

