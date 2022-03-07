Short Interest in L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Increases By 36.7%

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 36.7% from the January 31st total of 3,000 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 41,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth $1,797,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 44,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after acquiring an additional 15,027 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 874,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,519,000 after buying an additional 110,808 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in shares of L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 625,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after buying an additional 220,418 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LCAA remained flat at $$9.74 on Monday. 5,051 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 73,429. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $10.74.

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Singapore.

