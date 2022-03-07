Short Interest in Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO) Expands By 56.9%

Mission Produce, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 452,800 shares, an increase of 56.9% from the January 31st total of 288,500 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 143,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Mission Produce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Mission Produce from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Stephens cut their price objective on Mission Produce from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Mission Produce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mission Produce currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NASDAQ AVO opened at $13.27 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.30. The company has a market capitalization of $937.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.58. Mission Produce has a 1-year low of $12.54 and a 1-year high of $22.93.

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.06). Mission Produce had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $237.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Mission Produce will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mission Produce in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $55,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 431.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,048 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Mission Produce in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Mission Produce by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Mission Produce, Inc engages in sourcing, producing, and distributing avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

