Short Interest in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Expands By 36.4%

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $82.50.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Company Profile (Get Rating)
New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NEN)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
Receive News & Ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.