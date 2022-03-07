Short Interest in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN) Expands By 36.4%

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership (NYSEAMERICAN:NEN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 36.4% from the January 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership stock traded down $0.87 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $79.98. The stock had a trading volume of 970 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,252. New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $82.50.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEN. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in New England Realty Associates Limited Partnership during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

New England Realty Associates LP engages in the business of acquiring, developing and holding for investment, operating and selling real estate. It owns and operates various residential apartment buildings, condominium units and commercial properties. The company was founded on August 12, 1977 and is headquartered in Allston, MA.

