Short Interest in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Drops By 26.2%

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,100 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.
In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $56.75.
Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.
About Northwest Natural (Get Rating)
Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Northwest Natural (NWN)
- Analysts And Institutions Turn On BJ’s Wholesale Club
- Cheesecake Factory is Reversing Higher
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression, Equity Markets Reverse
- First Solar Stock is a Tier 1 U.S. Solar Play
- Morgan Stanley Stock Getting Attractive on the Sell-Off
Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.