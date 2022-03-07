Short Interest in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Drops By 26.2%

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 834,100 shares, a decrease of 26.2% from the January 31st total of 1,130,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 177,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 100.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 36,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 18,083 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 50,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 9,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Northwest Natural by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 112,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 5,051 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Monday, hitting $55.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 204,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,942. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.48. Northwest Natural has a 52 week low of $43.07 and a 52 week high of $56.75.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.12 million. Northwest Natural had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 8.54%. Northwest Natural’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northwest Natural will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.39%.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

