Short Interest in PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Increases By 56.9%

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,200 shares, a growth of 56.9% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NYSE:PRT traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $10.15. 1,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,005. PermRock Royalty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.53 million, a P/E ratio of 21.41 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38.

Get PermRock Royalty Trust alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a $0.0661 dividend. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.82%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. PermRock Royalty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.74%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PermRock Royalty Trust stock. Sinecera Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT – Get Rating ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 37,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,000. PermRock Royalty Trust accounts for about 0.3% of Sinecera Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Sinecera Capital LLC owned 0.31% of PermRock Royalty Trust at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About PermRock Royalty Trust (Get Rating)

PermRock Royalty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on November 22, 2017 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PermRock Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.