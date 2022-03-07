Short Interest in PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Drops By 33.1%

PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a decline of 33.1% from the January 31st total of 4,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 919,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PNM Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PNM Resources from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of PNM Resources by 1.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 12,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,771 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 21,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in PNM Resources by 17.1% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. 85.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PNM traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $46.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,488. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. PNM Resources has a 12 month low of $43.84 and a 12 month high of $50.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.41.

PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.05. PNM Resources had a net margin of 11.02% and a return on equity of 9.65%. On average, analysts forecast that PNM Resources will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. PNM Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.78%.

PNM Resources Company Profile

PNM Resources, Inc operates as an investor-owned holding company, which provides electricity and electric services in New Mexico and Texas. It operates through the following segments: Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM), Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP), and Corporate and Other. The PNM segment includes the retail electric utility operations of the company.

