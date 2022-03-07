Short Interest in Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF) Declines By 26.8%

Recipe Unlimited Co. (OTCMKTS:RCPUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,600 shares, a decrease of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 123,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 226.5 days.

OTCMKTS RCPUF remained flat at $$12.62 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average of $14.90. Recipe Unlimited has a one year low of $12.62 and a one year high of $19.12.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCPUF shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Recipe Unlimited from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Recipe Unlimited from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday.

Recipe Unlimited Corporation operates and franchises restaurants brands. The company operates through four segments: Corporate Restaurants, Franchise Restaurants, Retail and Catering, and Central Operations. It operates and/or franchises restaurants under the Harvey's, Swiss Chalet, Kelsey's, East Side Mario's, Montana's, Milestones, Prime Pubs, Casey's, Bier Markt, Landing, New York Fries, St-Hubert, Original Joe's, State & Main, Elephant & Castle, The Burger's Priest, The Pickle Barrel restaurants, 1909 Taverne Moderne, The Keg, Fresh, Ultimate Kitchens, Rose Reisman Catering, and Marigolds & Onions brand names.

