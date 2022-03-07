Short Interest in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Rises By 59.7%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the January 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 810,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.
RNW stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. 11,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,600. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93.
ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $178,500,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,130,000 after buying an additional 8,419,064 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $56,561,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $29,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.
ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.
