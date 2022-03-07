Short Interest in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) Rises By 59.7%

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,540,000 shares, a growth of 59.7% from the January 31st total of 1,590,000 shares. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 810,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

RNW stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $8.31. 11,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 922,600. ReNew Energy Global has a 12 month low of $5.06 and a 12 month high of $12.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.93.

Get ReNew Energy Global alerts:

ReNew Energy Global (NASDAQ:RNW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $181.00 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that ReNew Energy Global will post 0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RNW. Royal Bank of Canada raised ReNew Energy Global to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ReNew Energy Global in a report on Monday, December 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ReNew Energy Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ReNew Energy Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.42.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RNW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ReNew Energy Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $348,161,000. TT International Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter worth approximately $178,500,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 10,402.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,130,000 after buying an additional 8,419,064 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ReNew Energy Global in the third quarter valued at $56,561,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of ReNew Energy Global during the third quarter worth about $29,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.64% of the company’s stock.

ReNew Energy Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

ReNew Power Private Limited is a renewable energy power producer. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility-scale wind energy projects, utility-scale solar energy projects, utility-scale firm power projects and distributed solar energy projects. ReNew Power Private Limited, formerly known as RMG Acquisition Corporation II, is based in MIAMI BEACH, Fla.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ReNew Energy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ReNew Energy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.