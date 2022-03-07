Short Interest in Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) Declines By 37.1%

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 40,000 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the January 31st total of 63,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 223,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seven & i from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

OTCMKTS SVNDY opened at $23.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64 and a beta of 0.16. Seven & i has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $26.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.50.

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $22.28 billion during the quarter. Seven & i had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 9.35%. Equities analysts expect that Seven & i will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Seven & i Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the planning, management, and operation of its group companies. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Convenience Store, Oversea Convenience Store, Superstore Operations, Department Store Operations, Financial Services, Specialty store, and Others.

