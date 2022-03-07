Short Interest in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) Declines By 19.5%

Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the January 31st total of 5,080,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,620,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Shares of SMAR stock opened at $50.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.14 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.87. Smartsheet has a 12-month low of $46.61 and a 12-month high of $85.65.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $144.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 24.34% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.27) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet will post -1.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Smartsheet news, Director Geoffrey T. Barker sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.66, for a total value of $136,485.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $719,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 246,402 shares of company stock valued at $18,573,071. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Smartsheet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Smartsheet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 6,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2.6% during the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Smartsheet by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Smartsheet from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on Smartsheet from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. DA Davidson started coverage on Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Smartsheet from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Smartsheet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.25.

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms.

