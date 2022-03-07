Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA) Declines By 26.8%

SVF Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:SVFA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,300 shares, a decline of 26.8% from the January 31st total of 577,200 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 346,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of SVFA opened at $9.78 on Monday. SVF Investment has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $11.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 3.1% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of SVF Investment by 160.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SVF Investment in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in SVF Investment by 259.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,919 shares during the period.

SVF Investment Corp. is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as Gazelle Opportunities I (Cayman) Corp. SVF Investment Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

