Short Interest in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) Rises By 42.9%

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 42.9% from the January 31st total of 19,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.6 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $657,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridge Advisory LLC now owns 145,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter.

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.57. The stock had a trading volume of 23,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,647. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $12.07 and a 12 month high of $15.23.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $0.0751 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

