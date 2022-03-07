Sierra Lake Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:SIERU) Lock-Up Period To End on March 14th

Sierra Lake Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:SIERU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, March 14th. Sierra Lake Acquisition had issued 30,000,000 shares in its IPO on September 15th. The total size of the offering was $300,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Sierra Lake Acquisition’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

NASDAQ SIERU opened at $9.95 on Monday. Sierra Lake Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.97.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SIERU. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Sierra Lake Acquisition by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 302,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Lake Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sierra Lake Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $635,000.

