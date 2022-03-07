Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Trading 10.5% Higher

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. 494,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 250,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.
Silver One Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)
