Silver One Resources (OTCMKTS:SLVRF) Trading 10.5% Higher

Silver One Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:SLVRF – Get Rating) shares shot up 10.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.34. 494,481 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 250,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.31 and a 200 day moving average of $0.34.

Get Silver One Resources alerts:

Silver One Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SLVRF)

Silver One Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm focuses on the operation of its silver assets including Candelaria Silver, Cherokee, Peñasco Quemado, La Frazada, and Pluton projects. It operates through the following geographical segments: Canada, USA, and Mexico.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Silver One Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silver One Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.