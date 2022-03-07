SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Director Sells $518,760.00 in Stock

SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) Director Marcus C. Rowland sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.82, for a total transaction of $518,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

NYSE SBOW traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.79. 409,097 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 152,389. The stock has a market capitalization of $466.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.17. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.31 and a 12-month high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.61 and a 200-day moving average of $23.87.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 131.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, analysts expect that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBOW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 53.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after purchasing an additional 138,885 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 78.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 99,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 43,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of SilverBow Resources by 14.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 3,571 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at about $243,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources during the second quarter valued at about $348,000. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SBOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

