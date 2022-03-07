SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) Shares Sold by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 93,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,764 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $2,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in SilverBow Resources by 53.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 397,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,229,000 after acquiring an additional 138,885 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in SilverBow Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,225,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in SilverBow Resources by 192.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 32,374 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in SilverBow Resources by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 47,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in SilverBow Resources by 15,545.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 28,292 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

In other SilverBow Resources news, COO Steven W. Adam sold 4,804 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $129,708.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SBOW opened at $27.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $448.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.64 and a beta of 2.23. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $7.31 and a one year high of $34.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.87.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $1.29. SilverBow Resources had a positive return on equity of 87.03% and a negative net margin of 5.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 10.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SBOW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded SilverBow Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of SilverBow Resources from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th.

SilverBow Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

SilverBow Resources, Inc is a growth-oriented independent oil and gas company. It engages in the acquiring and developing assets in the Eagle Ford Shale. The company was founded on October 11, 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.