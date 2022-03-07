Simon Property Group, Inc. (SPG) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 1.65 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th.

Simon Property Group has decreased its dividend by 9.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Simon Property Group has a dividend payout ratio of 101.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Simon Property Group to earn $12.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 54.0%.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $136.89 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.57. Simon Property Group has a fifty-two week low of $104.12 and a fifty-two week high of $171.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 43.97% and a return on equity of 58.02%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.17 earnings per share. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Simon Property Group will post 11.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 4,534 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Simon Property Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.82.

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

