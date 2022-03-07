SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY) Short Interest Update

SLC Agrícola S.A. (OTCMKTS:SLCJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 30.8% from the January 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SLC Agrícola stock opened at $9.89 on Monday. SLC Agrícola has a 1-year low of $5.89 and a 1-year high of $9.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.51.

About SLC Agrícola

SLC Agricola SA engages in the production and trade of agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural Production and Land Investments. The Agricultural Production segment engages in the cultivation of primarily cotton, soybean and corn. The Land Investments segment engages in the acquisition and development of land for agriculture.

