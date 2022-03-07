Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Given New C$41.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a report issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price suggests a potential upside of 52.02% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on ZZZ. CIBC lowered their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$47.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$33.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$42.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Sleep Country Canada from C$45.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Sleep Country Canada from C$44.00 to C$38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$39.43.

ZZZ stock traded down C$2.72 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$26.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 273,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,215. Sleep Country Canada has a 12 month low of C$26.02 and a 12 month high of C$41.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.70. The firm has a market capitalization of C$995.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$35.28.

In related news, Senior Officer Stewart Schaefer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.37, for a total transaction of C$383,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 204,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,843,173.33.

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

