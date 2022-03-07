SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

SLRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.

Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $17.82. 215,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,891. The company has a market capitalization of $753.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $20.05.

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.03). SLR Investment had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 42.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SLR Investment will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.

About SLR Investment (Get Rating)

Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.

