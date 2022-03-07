SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.
SLRC has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SLR Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SLR Investment from $18.25 to $17.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point cut SLR Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.56.
Shares of SLRC stock traded down $0.59 on Monday, reaching $17.82. 215,745 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,891. The company has a market capitalization of $753.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. SLR Investment has a twelve month low of $17.32 and a twelve month high of $20.05.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $55,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLR Investment by 404.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SLR Investment in the fourth quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of SLR Investment during the third quarter worth about $191,000. Institutional investors own 47.31% of the company’s stock.
About SLR Investment (Get Rating)
Solar Capital is a closed-end, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and intends to be taxed as a regulated investment company under Subchapter M of the Internal Revenue Code.
