Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) and Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF) Financial Analysis

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) and Jacada (OTCMKTS:JCDAF – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Smartsheet alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Smartsheet and Jacada, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smartsheet 0 2 12 0 2.86 Jacada 0 0 0 0 N/A

Smartsheet currently has a consensus price target of $87.62, indicating a potential upside of 73.60%. Given Smartsheet’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Smartsheet is more favorable than Jacada.

Volatility & Risk

Smartsheet has a beta of 1.54, indicating that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jacada has a beta of 0.11, indicating that its stock price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of Smartsheet shares are held by institutional investors. 6.1% of Smartsheet shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Smartsheet and Jacada’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smartsheet -29.13% -24.34% -13.74% Jacada N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Smartsheet and Jacada’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smartsheet $385.51 million 16.59 -$114.98 million ($1.17) -43.14 Jacada N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Jacada has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Smartsheet.

Summary

Smartsheet beats Jacada on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Smartsheet (Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc. engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D. Creason and Brent R. Frei in June 2005 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

About Jacada (Get Rating)

Jacada Ltd. is a software company, which engages in the development, marketing and supporting of customer experience management and robotic process optimization solutions for the customer service and support markets. It provides a digital customer experience solution, which is a digital interaction platform to bridge the voice and digital disconnect and create cross channel interactions for customers. The company was founded by Gideon Hollander in December 1990 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.