Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN) Hits New 12-Month Low at $31.48

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.48 and last traded at $31.50, with a volume of 34828 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $33.23.

A number of research firms recently commented on SNN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,376 ($18.46) to GBX 1,442 ($19.35) in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Smith & Nephew by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 743,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the last quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $487,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Smith & Nephew by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 2,770 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Smith & Nephew by 184.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 30,917 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 20,048 shares during the period. 25.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

