SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. Has $224,000 Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. decreased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 966 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 487 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Target were worth $224,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Target by 111.0% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 13,149 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in Target by 458.3% in the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 134 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Target by 107.5% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 139 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Target during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 28,918 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.60, for a total transaction of $6,466,064.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Target in a research note on Friday, February 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.83.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $224.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.97. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $167.05 and a 52 week high of $268.98. The firm has a market cap of $107.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $217.23 and its 200-day moving average is $234.81.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 13.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 26.49%.

Target Company Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

